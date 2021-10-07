Thursday, 7 October 2021

Women crashes car after swerving to avoid ducklings

    By Susan Sandys
    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Selwyn

    Photo: Supplied
    Photo: Supplied
    A Canterbury motorist has come out of a car crash worse off than the ducklings she was trying to avoid.

    The driver told Coalgate Volunteer Fire Brigade firefighters and a nearby farmer at the scene she had over-corrected after swerving to avoid a family of ducks.

    The crash happened at about 7.30pm last Thursday on State Highway 77.

    “She’s a very lucky lady,” said the farmer.

    He heard the sound of tyres screeching, then a loud thud.

    His wife phoned 111 while he put his boots on and ran to the scene, about 100m down his driveway.

    He arrived to find the woman standing and looking at her badly damaged car.

    It appeared the car had gone into the ditch on its side, but had tipped back upright.

    Her only injury was a small scratch to her head.

    It appeared the ducks had made a quick escape, as not even a feather was to be seen.

    Fire chief Philip Shaw advised motorists not to risk their life to avoid animals on the road.

    “Because sometimes they appear very quickly,” Shaw said.

    drivesouth-pow-family_0.png

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter