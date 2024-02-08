Birds disrupt second Air NZ flight out of Timaru

Photo: Getty Images

An Air New Zealand flight from Timaru has again been disrupted by birds.

Flight NZ8190 to Wellington aborted take-off on Thursday morning due to birds on the runway.

Air New Zealand said the aircraft returned to the gate and passengers got off the plane to allow it to be checked as a precaution.

It was cleared and the flight left soon after.

The same flight was cancelled on Wednesday after the pilot aborted the take-off while the plane was at speed.

A return flight and another scheduled flight from Timaru to Wellington were also cancelled as a result, and the airport was closed.

The Transport Accident Investigation Commission was investigating.

Neither the commission, Civil Aviation Authority, the airline or the Timaru District Council - which owns the airport - would clarify exactly what led to the disruption.