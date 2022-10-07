'Considerable danger': Avalanche warning for Aoraki/Mt Cook

Recent heavy snowfall and the threat of avalanches in back-country areas of the South Island has prompted the New Zealand Mountain Safety Council to call for continued caution.

MSC chief executive Mike Daisley urged those hoping to enjoy some spring backcountry adventures to wait for more settled conditions.

Much of the South was heavily blanketed in snow this week, making it a dangerous place.

The New Zealand Avalanche Advisory (NZAA), owned by MSC, has put Aoraki/Mt Cook, Queenstown, Aspiring, Ohau, Craigieburn Range, Wanaka and Fiordland areas on a "considerable" avalanche danger warning.

"Considerable danger level indicates dangerous avalanche conditions where conservative decision making is essential.

"However, these ratings may change as forecasters monitor the conditions," he said.

Anytime the mountains received large amounts of fresh snow like this, there needed to be a grace period — sometimes multiple days — for it to settle.

"At this time of the year, there is increased recreational activity above the bush line as people start to move into summer adventure mode; alpine tramping, trail running, mountain biking, hunting and, of course, those who’re prepared to gain some more elevation in search of spring snow.

"Spring is an active time for avalanches, which can occur at any time of year when there is enough snow."

Between 1999 and 2018, 40% of avalanche fatalities in New Zealand had occurred between November and April, Mr Daisley said.

While there had not been an avalanche fatality in New Zealand since November 2018, that did not mean the risk had gone or that there could not be one this spring or summer.

"If the avalanche forecast is ‘low’ danger, which can be common during spring, this doesn’t mean ‘no’ avalanches are possible.

"Be mindful of the terrain you’re in and how even a small avalanche could be dangerous," he said.

