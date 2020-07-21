Disgraced ex-Rangitata MP's parents 'shattered' over scandal

The parents of disgraced ex-MP Andrew Falloon are "shattered" over his sex-text scandal and are yet to speak to him.

John and Shirley Falloon - who live in Ashburton in mid Canterbury, in the heart of Falloon's old Rangitata electorate - have been rocked by this week's revelations.

John Falloon told the New Zealand Herald today that he only knows what is being reported in the media.

"I haven't had a chance to have a yarn with Andrew yet," he said.

"He's not well at the moment and we're just seeing him through that."

John Falloon was confident that his son was getting appropriate support.

"We're just trying to keep him protected at the moment," he added.

"It's been pretty shattering. But life has these wee surprises."

Police likely to reopen investigation

National leader Judith Collins says police will likely investigate inappropriate messages sent by Andrew Falloon after two more women have come forward.

Collins said it now appeared that Falloon had lied to police.

"These are very serious issues," Collins said.

"The Police have made it clear to me, that with the pattern of [Falloon's] behaviour, that they will be most likely to be reopening the case."

Collins said she was "absolutely appalled" about what she had learned from members of the public this morning.

"What is really clear is two other women have come forward this morning and we're taking it very seriously."

That is in addition to the one young woman that Collins learned about on Saturday.

Asked if she expected more women to come forward, Collins said she was "sorry to say I believe we are going to have more women come forward".

"If I've had two already into the office this morning there will be more."

She said she has "certainly had indications from people that they know of more".

She said she has also spoken to the police about the safety of Falloon – "They are taking the matter very seriously".

Meanwhile Collins defended her decision to say Falloon was standing down because of "significant mental health issues".

"It was appropriate because we were very concerned with his level of safely and mental health," she said today.

Collins said she takes mental health "very seriously".

She said she was also "deeply concerned" with the safely of Falloon.

"He is still a human being and I have to take those issues seriously."

Collins said Falloon had lied to her about what had happened – she said the first-term MP had been asked about any further information and had said there was none.

First woman's parents contacted PM's office

Collins said the victim who first wrote to the Prime Minister, voicing her concerns about inappropriate material from Falloon, contacted her this morning.

"She has taken up the offer to call me on my cell phone and I have had a conversation with her."

Collins said she was "very grateful that both the Prime Minister and myself have taken the issue very seriously".

Collins said she came across as a "very, very nice young woman who is appalled by what has happened – as am I".

Falloon quits after fresh allegations

After receiving Andrew Falloon's resignation letter she had checked with the Speaker of the House that he had received an identical letter.

"Andrew Falloon, as now, is no longer a Member of Parliament," she confirmed.

She said she had acted very quickly.

Asked why she waited until Monday to confront Falloon, when she learned of the incident on Saturday, Collins said she wanted to talk to him "face-to-face".

Since that meeting, Falloon's story has changed "quite significantly" and more people have come forward, Collins said this morning.

Since that meeting, Falloon's story has changed "quite significantly" and more people have come forward, Collins said this morning.

Collins said Falloon was now receiving mental health assistance at "a level that it needs to be".

"I am deeply concerned for the welfare of the young women involved."

Those who have come forward have received "similar" types of "unwelcome, uncalled for" images.

'He was incoherent and would feign innocence'

One woman who received such messages described Falloon's behaviour to Newsroom as "gaslighting" - where someone is made to doubt their own sanity.

"He sent me unsolicited, explicit pictures more than once and then acted totally incoherently, as if he hadn't just dropped a nude into the conversation," the woman told Newsroom.

"He'd ask for them to be deleted to make it seem accidental, which made it really difficult to address because you'd just received an unsolicited picture and when you tried to ask him to stop he was incoherent and would feign innocence."