Thursday, 10 April 2025

Four injured after campervan and car crash on SH8

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. South Canterbury

    Four people have been injured in a crash involving a campervan and car in the Mackenzie District.

    Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 8 (Tekapo-Twizel Rd) near Hayman Rd, Lake Pukaki, about 10.15am on Thursday.

    The road was closed, a police spokesperson said.

    "Motorists should avoid the area until the road has been re-opened."

    Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances to the scene and transported four patients, all in moderate condition, to Timaru Hospital.

     