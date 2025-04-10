Four injured after campervan and car crash on SH8

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Four people have been injured in a crash involving a campervan and car in the Mackenzie District.
Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 8 (Tekapo-Twizel Rd) near Hayman Rd, Lake Pukaki, about 10.15am on Thursday.
The road was closed, a police spokesperson said.
"Motorists should avoid the area until the road has been re-opened."
Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances to the scene and transported four patients, all in moderate condition, to Timaru Hospital.