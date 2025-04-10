Four injured after campervan and car crash on SH8

Four people have been injured in a crash involving a campervan and car in the Mackenzie District.

Police said they were called to the crash on State Highway 8 (Tekapo-Twizel Rd) near Hayman Rd, Lake Pukaki, about 10.15am on Thursday.

The road was closed, a police spokesperson said.

"Motorists should avoid the area until the road has been re-opened."

Hato Hone St John sent two ambulances to the scene and transported four patients, all in moderate condition, to Timaru Hospital.