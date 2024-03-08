Helicopter, fire crews bring large roadside blaze under control

More than 10 fire crews and a helicopter were needed to battle a large roadside blaze near Timaru.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand received reports of the “fast-moving” fire on Waitohi Temuka Rd in Temuka about 2.49pm on Thursday.

A large grassfire was brought under control by about 6pm and was not expected to escalate.

Eleven crews were in attendance by 4pm. A helicopter was deployed earlier in the day but was then stood down.

Police assisted with traffic control on Waitohi Temuka Rd between Walker Rd and John Talbot Rd.

Crews from the Temuka, Clandeboye, Cave, Geraldine, Pleasant Point and Timaru stations attended the fire.