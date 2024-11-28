Man accused of pointing laser at rescue chopper in court

An Oamaru man who allegedly pointed a laser at the Otago Rescue Helicopter has made an initial court appearance.

Matthew Dungey, 41, of Oamaru, appeared before Judge Dominic Dravitzki in the Oamaru District Court yesterday on a charge of endangering transport.

It followed an incident about 10pm on Monday last week when the Otago Rescue Helicopter called police after the pilot experienced a high-powered laser being pointed into the cockpit for about four minutes from a North Oamaru street.

At the time the pilot was returning to base in Mosgiel after completing a hospital transfer to Christchurch.

"Due to their quick thinking, the pilot was able to locate the offender and followed the suspect as he entered his car and drove away from his home address along the Thames Highway," Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond told the Otago Daily Times last week.

The helicopter pilot was able to track the alleged offender as he fled north to the NPD service station on Thames Highway.

Dungey was arrested after the helicopter advised police where he was.

On Wednesday, Judge Dravitzki described the charge against Dungey as "unusual".

Dungey, while standing in the dock, disputed his alleged laser use was "pointing it".

Judge Dravitzki said the nature of the charge was serious and could result in the maximum allowable sentence for the charge.

The maximum for endangering transport with intent to cause danger to persons or property is 14 years’ imprisonment under the Crimes Act.

The judge advised Dungey to seek legal advice before remanding him on bail without plea to appear in the Oamaru District Court again on December 11.

Last week, Helicopters Otago managing director Graeme Gale said the alleged incident could have been fatal for the pilot and anyone on board.