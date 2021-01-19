Man killed in crash near Omarama

A man was killed when the ute he was in rolled near Omarama last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE

Police have released the name of the man who died when his ute rolled on State Highway 8 near Omarama on Thursday.

He was Gary Wayne Phillips (65), of Dunedin.

Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

The ute had been towing a caravan.

Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.

Crews from Omarama and Twizel helped free people who were initially trapped.

Police inquiries are ongoing.