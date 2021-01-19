Tuesday, 19 January 2021

2.30 pm

Man killed in crash near Omarama

    1. Canterbury
    2. Districts
    3. Star South Canterbury

    A man was killed when the ute he was in rolled near Omarama last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    A man was killed when the ute he was in rolled near Omarama last week. PHOTO: KAYLA HODGE
    Police have released the name of the man who died when his ute rolled on State Highway 8 near Omarama on Thursday.

    He was Gary Wayne Phillips (65), of Dunedin.

    Emergency services were called to the crash on the Twizel-Omarama Rd about 12.30pm. No other vehicles were involved.

    The ute had been towing a caravan.

    Police confirmed at the time that a person had been killed in the crash and another had sustained moderate injuries.

    Crews from Omarama and Twizel helped free people who were initially trapped.

    Police inquiries are ongoing.

    Otago Daily Times

    drivesouth-pow-generic-1_0.png

    ev-and-hybrid-banner-updated_0.jpg

     

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter