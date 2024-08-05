Missing tramper found

A tramper missing near Kurow in the Waitaki Valley has been found, police say.

Earlier today Sergeant Blair Wilkinson, of Oamaru, said a lone female tramper had been reported missing in the Otiake area, about 7km from Kurow.

‘‘Search and rescue teams involving staff from Omarama, North Otago and Dunedin have been sent,’’ Sgt Wilkinson said.

North Otago Search and Rescue President Jane Strang said they had initiated the search this morning.

Police this afternoon confirmed she had been found.