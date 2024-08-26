Motorcycle rally in honour of young woman who died unexpectedly

Arrow Koehler Legacy Ride co-organisers Meghan Hay (left) and Natalee Taylor (second from left) and Ms Koehler’s mother, Samantha Koehler, and Bruce Hetfield as the rally assembled at the Oamaru Gardens. PHOTO: BRENDON MCMAHON

A motorcycle rally in honour of a young North Otago woman resulted in about 50 motorcyclists turning out to celebrate her life while also raising awareness about a serious issue impacting the community.

The Arrow Koehler Legacy Ride, held on Saturday, was organised by friends and supporters of the Hampden woman, who died unexpectedly last month.

Co-organiser Natalee Taylor said the ride observed Ms Koehler’s "unique persona" and her mantra to "go out and be weird", which endeared her to many.

Rally riders had been encouraged to append something "weird" to their headgear in celebration of Miss Koehler’s unique style.

It was "a bittersweet" occasion as while it was mainly to celebrate Ms Koehler’s life, it was also overshadowed by the issue of suicide, which was "a hard thing to address", Ms Taylor said.

The rally idea had come together quickly, backed by the support of the Tribal Nations Motorcycle Club and its Riders Against Teen Suicide (Rats) group.

A group of riders from Tribal Nations joined local motorcyclists and supporters for a 45-minute ride from Oamaru to Hampden, the childhood home of Ms Koehler.

"As it stands, with being two weeks for organisation, this is huge," Ms Taylor said.

"It’s really bittersweet because we’ve lost Arrow — there’s a massive outpouring from the community.

"I think it’s quite a good way of helping people cope as well. It’s more focused on what Arrow was like in life as well," she said.

Ms Koehler’s mother, Samantha Koehler, was at the rally’s start to greet the riders.

She said the turnout in support of her daughter’s legacy was heartening while also an opportunity to raise awareness of the importance of mental health.

"It is an issue in our community that’s not really talked about. It’s nice to highlight that."

Tribal Nations spokesman Bruce Hetfield said foundational issues including mental health and wellness were an interest for the group, which aimed to help promote awareness and support.

"I said, we can help ... We basically worked alongside one another."

Tribal Nations ambassador and Youthline Otago board member Garry McLennan said the group was planning a further rally, from Dunedin to Oamaru in November to highlight the problem of teen suicide.

The registration fees for the day were donated to the I am Hope charity in Ms Koehler’s name. The charity provides free counselling to young people.

Help available

Need to talk? 1737, free 24/7 phone and text number

Lifeline Aotearoa: 0800 543-354

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828-865 (0508 TAUTOKO)

Samaritans: 0800 726-666

Youthline: 0800 376-633, txt 234 or talk@youthline.co.nz