Multisport pavilion ready for turf

Heading into the new year, the Fraser Park pavilion is now all enclosed as preparations begin for the turf work in January. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

After a year of solid progress, the Fraser Park redevelopment in Timaru is poised to enter the new year in a strong position.

A large push by the Fraser Park Trust and contractors Rooney Group and Thompson Construction and Engineering has meant the large pavilion area is now fully windowed and enclosed, and the site is ready to have the turf laid in mid January.

Project redevelopment manager Phillipa Guerin said she could not be prouder of the work achieved this year.

‘‘The passion the workers have shown has been fantastic.

‘‘For them to be so far ahead so that it’s scheduled next for the turf is really great, because there is only a small window the turf specialists can come in.’’

South Canterbury Rugby chief executive Tim Hyde-Smith said he couldn’t believe how far the build had come.

With the pavilion now closed in, work has begun on the interior facilities. PHOTO: CONNOR HALEY

‘‘They started digging the dirt in March and to just see what we have now, with it being all enclosed and when you see the size of the changing rooms underneath, it’s incredible to think about.

‘‘The progress especially in the last couple of months has been amazing.’’

Guerin said going into 2024 the focus would be on the internal fittings as well as a big fundraising push.

‘‘We’ve got to get that done and we’ve got to rejuvenate the old stand, the number two pitch and get the access ways formed.

‘‘There is still a fair bit to do, but we are thrilled with where we are at.’’

Hyde-Smith said the ground should be ready for the start of the Heartland rugby season.

‘‘The main target date for us is August 17, but ideally, we’d like to have the club finals here in July, which would be ideal for a soft opening.

‘‘We are confident we can meet that.’’

The trust had been taking donors through the site and Guerin said the reaction had been positive.

‘‘They’re blown away. I don’t know if there is a better term to describe it. The size, scale and nature of what it’s going to do for the district is very clear.’’

She thanked the contractors and the community for their passion towards the project.

‘‘The hard work will continue going into next year to provide the community with this great facility.’’

By Connor Haley