Oamaru house fire extinguished

Fire crews at the scene of the fire. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

A fire in an Oamaru home yesterday was promptly extinguished.

Police and Fire and Emergency New Zealand arrived to a fire at a Tees St address about 3.30pm on Tuesday.

Oamaru Station Officer Jimmy Murdoch said there was a small fire in the residence, but it had been extinguished and the home ventilated.

There was no longer any risk.

Two fire appliances from Oamaru and one from Weston attended the scene.

A large amount of orange water flowed down hill from the site.

SO Murdoch said that was from the hydrant, which had to be flushed out before it could be used.

A large amount of discoloured water flowed downhill from the site. Photo: Wyatt Ryder

He was liaising with fire safety for what the next steps were.

A large amount of discoloured water flowed downhill from the site.

Mr Murdoch said that was from the hydrant, which had to be flushed out before it could be used.