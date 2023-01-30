One critically hurt in crash near Temuka

A person is in a critical condition after a two-vehicle crash north of Timaru late this afternoon.

Police said said they were alerted to the crash, on State Highway 1 near Temuka, at 5.40pm.

One person was in a critical condition and was taken to Timaru Hospital.

Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed and detours were in place.

A police spokesperson said motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect delays.