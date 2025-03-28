Person airlifted to hospital after altercation

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A man has been arrested after an altercation left a person seriously injured south of Oamaru, police say.
Police confirmed the incident, between people known to each other resulted in a serious injury.
Officers found the victim in a serious condition after being called to a property on State Highway 1 between Fortification Rd and Oamaru-Alma Rd about 1.10pm.
Hato Hone St John said one ambulance and one helicopter attended the scene, confirming the person was found in a serious condition.
The person was first taken to Oamaru Hospital, before being airlifted to Dunedin Hospital.
Police located a man shortly after the incident and took him into custody.
Charges were being considered, a police spokesman said.