'Had all the hallmarks of a fatal crash': Man charged over head-on collision

A Nelson man responsible for a head-on crash near Queenstown at the weekend had a breath-alcohol level more than four times the legal limit, police say.

Queenstown police area response manager Senior Sergeant Glenn Wilkinson said the 43-year-old had been driving on the wrong side of the road for some time before his vehicle collided with another containing two Australian tourists on Saturday.

Both vehicles were extensively damaged in the crash, which occurred on Queenstown-Glenorchy Rd near the Moke Lake Rd intersection about 11.45am.

It was only a matter of "luck" no-one was injured, Snr Sgt Wilkinson said.

"It had all the hallmarks of a fatal crash."

The man was charged with dangerous driving, aggravated drink-driving and breaching a zero-alcohol licence, Snr Sgt Wilkinson said.

He recorded a breath-alcohol level of 1103mcg — the legal limit is 250mcg.

Meanwhile, two drivers were stopped by police within minutes of each other for speeding on State Highway6 near Kingston on Sunday morning.

The first driver was issued with an infringement notice and suspended from driving for 28 days after he was clocked at 143km/h, Snr Sgt Wilkinson said.

The officer had only just finished dealing with that driver when an international tourist driving a rental vehicle was clocked driving at 160km/h.

The second driver was charged with driving at a dangerous speed.

