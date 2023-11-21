Person taken into custody after house fire

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A person has been taken into custody after a house fire in Oamaru on Monday night.
A police spokesman said they were notified of the fire on Reed St at 7.17pm.
No injuries were reported but one person was taken into custody, the spokesman said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said the blaze was reported about 7.15pm.
When crews arrived the fire was well-involved but all the occupants were out of the house.
The fire has now been contained. A fire investigator will be at the site today, the Fenz spokeswoman said.