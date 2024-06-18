Repeat offender convicted for illegal fishing at Tekapo Canal

Tekapo canal. Photo: Supplied

An angler who flouted the law while fishing at the Tekapo Canal near Twizel in December last year has been prosecuted.

Ngametua Terekia, of Ashburton, appeared in the Timaru District Court on May 22.

Terekia plead guilty to a charge of fishing in an unauthorised manner, namely using a portion of fish as bait.

Terekia was convicted and ordered to pay a total of $500 in fines and costs.

Terekia had been previously processed by Central South Island Fish & Game in 2016 for the same ‘unauthorised bait’ offence and for using more than one rod in 2016, and fishing without a licence in 2015.

Central South Island compliance co-ordinator Hamish Stevens said: "This successful prosecution serves as a deterrent to those anglers considering breaching the rules, in that they may risk significant fines and a criminal conviction."