Roof 'smouldering' for hours before fire service called

A roof fire in North Otago was likely smouldering for hours undetected before crews were alerted, a Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman says.

The spokesman said nobody was in the house at Hampden when a person arrived at the property, saw the fire and called emergency services about 1pm yesterday.

Fire crews arrived and found the fire in the roof, extinguished it, and then worked to make sure that it had not spread anywhere else.

They advised it appeared the fire had gone through the entire roof space, he said.

