Serious injuries after crash involving car and truck

The Orari Bridge. Photo: Google Maps

The Orari Bridge north of Geraldine has been closed following a serious crash involving a car and truck.

Police said the crash on State Highway 79 near the intersection with Keen Rd happened shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.

Initial indications suggest there has been a serious injury.

SH79 is now closed between Tripp Settlement Rd and Scenic Route 72.

Diversions are in place but motorists should delay travel if possible or avoid the area.