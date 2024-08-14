Serious injuries after crash involving car and truck

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
The Orari Bridge north of Geraldine has been closed following a serious crash involving a car and truck.
Police said the crash on State Highway 79 near the intersection with Keen Rd happened shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.
Initial indications suggest there has been a serious injury.
SH79 is now closed between Tripp Settlement Rd and Scenic Route 72.
Diversions are in place but motorists should delay travel if possible or avoid the area.