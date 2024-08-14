Wednesday, 14 August 2024

Serious injuries after crash involving car and truck

    The Orari Bridge. Photo: Google Maps
    The Orari Bridge north of Geraldine has been closed following a serious crash involving a car and truck.

    Police said the crash on State Highway 79 near the intersection with Keen Rd happened shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday.

    Initial indications suggest there has been a serious injury.

    SH79 is now closed between Tripp Settlement Rd and Scenic Route 72.

    Diversions are in place but motorists should delay travel if possible or avoid the area.

    Image: NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi
