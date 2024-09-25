SH1 closed after logging truck crash

State Highway 1 is closed near Timaru after a logging truck tipped over late this morning.

Police said they were alerted about 11am on Wednesday to the crash, in which the driver sustained minor injuries.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi said the highway was closed at Salisbury between Scarborough and Beaconsfield Rds and in an update at 12.40pm said it was likely to remain so for several hours.

A detour was available via Talbot and Beaconsfield Rds, but this route was not suitable for heavy vehicles.

Police said contractors had been called in to clear the scene.