Third man charged in relation to South Canterbury homicide case

Anaru Moana was reported missing on December 23, 2021. Photo: File image

Another person has been arrested and charged over the suspected homicide of a South Canterbury man.

Anaru Te Waru William Moana was last seen by his niece in Waimate on the morning of December 20, 2021.

He was reported missing three days later after he failed to attend his mother’s funeral. At the time, police repeatedly stated they believed Moana had been killed.

Detective Senior Sergeant Nik Leigh said a 25-year-old man was arrested at a Waimate address on Thursday in relation to the homicide.

The man is facing a charge of murder.

Leigh said extensive inquiries have been carried out since 2021 to locate Moana and hold people to account for his disappearance.

In 2022, police arrested and charged two other men with murder.

"The investigation and search for Mr Moana has involved detailed searches of waterways in the Waitaki and Waimate areas, with the assistance of the police national dive squad."

Leigh said despite not finding Moana's body, it was "pleasing to have put people before the courts in relation to his death".

"Our investigation is ongoing, and we know there are people in our community that know what happened to Anaru.

"We are asking those people – please, it’s time to come forward. Help us provide his whānau with some closure.”

Anyone with information about the Moana case should call police on 105 and quote file number 211223/0992, or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.