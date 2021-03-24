Wednesday, 24 March 2021

Updated 10.28 am

Truck driver seriously hurt in crash on State Highway 1

    Photo: Kayla Hodge
    A truck driver is seriously injured after their vehicle rolled on State Highway 1 north of Herbert this morning.

    A police spokeswoman said emergency services were called to the single-vehicle crash at 8.06am.

    The truck driver was in a serious condition and was being airlifted to hospital.

    The Waitaki District Council was arranging contractors to assist with traffic management, and diversions were in place, the spokeswoman said.

    Network Waitaki had been notified of damage to power lines.

    Motorists have been warned to expect delays. 

    Otago Daily Times

     

