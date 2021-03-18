Waimate school in lockdown, armed police on scene

Waimate High School is in lockdown as police respond to an incident in the town.

An area of the town has been cordoned off and a heavy police presence has been reported. Some officers are armed.

Principal Janette Packman wrote on the school's Facebook page that the school had been ordered by police to go into lockdown ''due to an incident they are dealing with in the community on Queen St''.

''This will mean all students/staff/visitors will be required to remain in place in their rooms and on site until we have been given the order from Police to release students.

Parents were asked not to to go into school or wait outside the school for pickups.

Families of pupils would be advised when the lockdown was lifted, she said.

''We understand that this may cause you worry but please be assured that we have given clear information students and staff, and are taking all safety precautions ensuring the safety and wellbeing of the students.

''What we need you to do is remain calm and follow the instructions, staying away to allow the police the time and space to do their job.''