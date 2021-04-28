Wednesday, 28 April 2021

Warning over drone use in Kakanui

    Ongoing complaints about a drone being flown in Kakanui have sparked a police warning.

    Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said police received complaints at 7.25pm on Tuesday of a drone flying over properties in the area.

    Drone operators needed to remember that they needed permission to fly over private properties, he said.

    If they did not follow the rules, they could be fined or have their drone confiscated.

    Otago Daily Times

     

