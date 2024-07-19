Time capsule plan paused

Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum deputy director Danielle Campbell and archivist Connor Lysaght with a selection of items from May 2023 to go in the Te Whare Whakatere time capsule. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK / LDR

It is taking longer than expected to entomb a time capsule inside Ashburton's new Te Whare Whakatere building.

The Ashburton District Council finalised details of the capsule's contents and when it would be opened in May last year.

Items detailing what life was like in the Ashburton district in 2023 were collected ahead of the building's opening date.

Te Whare Whakatere eventually opened to the public in January, but the official opening ceremony is yet to take place, meaning the time capsule remains incomplete.

Council people and facilities group manager Sarah Mosley said the delay would not impact the capsule's contents.

"Although the time capsule is yet to be placed within Te Whare Whakatere, the contents and 2078 opening date remain as agreed by council.

"While some content is 2023-24 based, the information and photographs included are still relevant and representative of our town and district."

There are a few final items still to be added, Mosley said.

"We have recently received paper-based archives from Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, which include a photo of the marae.

"Media publications regarding Te Whare Whakatere’s official opening date will also be added following the event."

Ashburton's new library and civic centre, Te Whare Whakatere. PHOTO: JONATHAN LEASK / LDR

The coverage of the official opening will be the final addition to the capsule before it is sealed in place.

It will sit behind a section of tinted glass at a low height along the Havelock St entrance ramp, Mosely said.

The capsule contents, such as test tube samples of seeds grown in the district, are currently being stored at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum, Mosley said.

Museum archivist Connor Lysaght previously described the capsule as "almost like a Russian nesting doll", with a stainless steel inner box and wooden outer box that will be placed in the wall cavity.

Councillors set the opening date of 2078 to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Ashburton County Council, which will also be two years after the 200th anniversary of the Ashburton Borough Council.

Time capsule items include:

All resolutions of the council regarding the design and construction of the building

Photographs from the official opening

Floor and elevation plans of the building

Large district map containing all road names

Aerial photographs of townships

Photographs with captions of significant facilities and places, district landmarks and significant events, reserves, flora and fauna, lakes and other natural landmarks

Environmental reports

Infographic report profiling the district’s population

List of clubs, organisations, churches, health and other facilities and services

Yearbooks from Ashburton College, Mount Hutt College

Arowhenua rūnanga archives

The Hakatere Home and Heritage book which shows the growing ethnic diversity of Ashburton society

Examples of district-manufactured goods

A test tube sample of seeds grown within the district, and quantity facts

The most recent editions of The Ashburton Courier and Ashburton Guardian newspapers

Comments collated from the community on the best things about living in the Ashburton district

By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.