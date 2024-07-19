Time capsule plan paused

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Items detailing what life was like in the Ashburton district in 2023 were collected ahead of the building's opening date.
Te Whare Whakatere eventually opened to the public in January, but the official opening ceremony is yet to take place, meaning the time capsule remains incomplete.
Council people and facilities group manager Sarah Mosley said the delay would not impact the capsule's contents.
"Although the time capsule is yet to be placed within Te Whare Whakatere, the contents and 2078 opening date remain as agreed by council.
"While some content is 2023-24 based, the information and photographs included are still relevant and representative of our town and district."
There are a few final items still to be added, Mosley said.
"We have recently received paper-based archives from Te Rūnanga o Arowhenua, which include a photo of the marae.
"Media publications regarding Te Whare Whakatere’s official opening date will also be added following the event."
It will sit behind a section of tinted glass at a low height along the Havelock St entrance ramp, Mosely said.
The capsule contents, such as test tube samples of seeds grown in the district, are currently being stored at the Ashburton Art Gallery and Museum, Mosley said.
Museum archivist Connor Lysaght previously described the capsule as "almost like a Russian nesting doll", with a stainless steel inner box and wooden outer box that will be placed in the wall cavity.
Councillors set the opening date of 2078 to coincide with the 200th anniversary of the Ashburton County Council, which will also be two years after the 200th anniversary of the Ashburton Borough Council.
Time capsule items include:
- All resolutions of the council regarding the design and construction of the building
- Photographs from the official opening
- Floor and elevation plans of the building
- Large district map containing all road names
- Aerial photographs of townships
- Photographs with captions of significant facilities and places, district landmarks and significant events, reserves, flora and fauna, lakes and other natural landmarks
- Environmental reports
- Infographic report profiling the district’s population
- List of clubs, organisations, churches, health and other facilities and services
- Yearbooks from Ashburton College, Mount Hutt College
- Arowhenua rūnanga archives
- The Hakatere Home and Heritage book which shows the growing ethnic diversity of Ashburton society
- Examples of district-manufactured goods
- A test tube sample of seeds grown within the district, and quantity facts
- The most recent editions of The Ashburton Courier and Ashburton Guardian newspapers
- Comments collated from the community on the best things about living in the Ashburton district
By Jonathan Leask, Local Democracy Reporter
■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.