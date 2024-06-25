Truck crash blocks SH1 near Kaikoura

A person is reported to be seriously hurt after a truck crashed, blocking part of State Highway 1 near Kaikoura.

Emergency services were alerted to the single vehicle crash about 4.50pm today and the highway was blocked at Peketā.

"One person is reported to be seriously injured, the road is expected to be blocked for some time while emergency services attend and the crash is cleared," police said in a statement tonight.

Traffic was being diverted via the Inland Kaikoura Road.

Motorists were advised to avoid the area and expect lengthy delays.