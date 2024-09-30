Waterfront hot pools idea still bubbling away

Esplanade Reserve on the Kaikōura waterfront. Photo: David Hill / North Canterbury News

A commercial hot pools remains a possibility for the Kaikōura waterfront.

Kaikōura District Council is considering the future use of the Esplanade Reserve site on the waterfront, the former home of the Kaikōura Lions Community Pool, which was destroyed in the 7.8 magnitude 2016 earthquake.

A draft reserve management plan has been approved for consultation, with a commercial hot pools among the options proposed for the site.

Chief executive Will Doughty said the council was keen to hear feedback from the community.

‘‘I think the way it is worded, the Reserves Management Act does allow us to enter into commercial leases on reserve land, so a hot pools is one of the options.’’

The council entered into a lease agreement with Christchurch-based Kaikōura Springs Ltd two years ago to establish a hot pools and wellness complex in the Esplanade Reserve, after seeking approval from the Department of Conservation.

But the council subsequently discovered the land had been vested in the council some years ago, rendering the lease ‘‘null and void’’.

The council realised it needed a reserve management plan, and it began the process of developing plans for five key reserves in the town.

Six workshops were held to assist the council as it began drafting the plans and more than 100 submissions were received in the initial consultation.

Mr Doughty said the draft plan will be out for consultation for two months, with hearings likely to be held in December.

‘‘Hopefully we will have a chance to look at the feedback before Christmas, but the final sign off is likely to be in the New Year.’’

Any decision to establish a hot pools or similar venture on the site will be subject to a new lease agreement and a resource consent.

The reserve comprises 4249sq m next to Gooches Beach, with the former pool area taking up half the site.

The remaining area contains a grassed area, playground, skateboarding ramp, barbecues, water, and a toilet and shower block.

Council staff are continuing to work on reserve management plans for the South Bay Forest Reserve, Takahanga Domain, South Bay Domain and the Top 10 Holiday Park.

Those draft plans are likely to be presented to the council over the next two months.

By David Hill, Local Democracy Reporter

■ LDR is local body journalism co-funded by RNZ and NZ On Air.