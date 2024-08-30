Wet, windy weekend on the way

Canterbury's mountain passes are set to be hammered by heavy rain and high wind this weekend.

It comes after Lewis Pass recently reopened after it was closed due to snow on Friday morning.

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi closed State Highway 7, between Hanmer Springs and Springs Junction, for about two hours after a snow alert was issued at 8.35am.

A strong wind watch is now in effect for the Canterbury High Country from 1am to 3pm on Saturday, with severe gale northwesterlies gusting up to 120km/h in exposed places.

MetService said northwest winds could reach severe gale strength in exposed areas, with a moderate chance of upgrading the alert to a warning.

Damage to trees, powerlines and unsecured structures was possible. Driving may be difficult, especially for high-sided vehicles and motorcycles and care should be taken, MetService advised.

MetService has also issued a heavy rain warning for the ranges of the Westland District, and the headwaters of the Canterbury lakes and rivers from Arthur's Pass southwards, from 2am until about 6pm on Saturday.

In Westland, between 160mm to 200mm of rain was forecast. Peak rates of 20 to 25mm/h were expected on Saturday afternoon. Further periods of heavy rain were expected from Sunday until Tuesday.

In Canterbury, expect 160mm to 200mm of rain about the main divide, and 80mm to 100mm within 20km farther east. Peak rates of 20 to 25mm/h are expected early on Saturday morning about the divide. The snow level would be around 1600 metres.

Streams and rivers may rise rapidly. Surface flooding, slips, and difficult driving conditions were possible.

A heavy rain watch has been issued for Tasman northwest of Motueka and the Grey and Buller districts from 3pm on Saturday until 1am on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the snow-hit Milford Rd is to close again on Friday as forecast heavy rain is expected to increase the avalanche risk to the area.

It's the third time conditions have affected State Highway 94 this week.

It reopened this morning, but will be shut again from East Gate (Hollyford Road Junction) to Donne River Bridge (Westgate) at 5pm.

Though the avalanche hazard was low this afternoon, forecast rain overnight on Friday and into Saturday morning will elevate this, the Milford Road Alliance advised.

The highway was expected to open again mid-morning on Saturday once an avalanche hazard evaluation was completed.

"Please take extra care."

The Milford Road (SH94) to close again on Friday night due to the risk of avalanche. PHOTO: MILFORD ROAD ALLIANCE

A heavy rain watch was also in place for Fiordland from tonight. MetService said periods of heavy rain were forecast from 9pm tonight until 7am tomorrow, and the amounts may approach warning criteria. More heavy rain was expected from Sunday until Tuesday.

Heavy rain was also expected about the headwaters of the Otago lakes and rivers from 10pm on Friday until 6am on Saturday. Rainfall amounts may approach warning criteria within 15km east of the main divide.

Strong winds were likely for Southland, northwest of Winton and Fiordland, as well as the Queenstown Lakes district and Central Otago, west of Alexandra, from midnight on Friday until 6am tomorrow. North to northwesterly winds may approach severe gales in exposed places.

- ODT Online