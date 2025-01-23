Young South Canterbury crash victim named

Cale Tompkins Tairua (right) died after the single-vehicle crash near Albury. Photo: Givealittle

Police have named the 18-year-old who died after a single-vehicle crash in the Mackenzie district on December 19.

A police spokesperson said Cale Tompkins Tairua died in the crash near Albury, about 81km from Timaru, just after 9.20pm.

"Police extend our sympathies to his loved ones at this difficult time."

The promising young South Canterbury rugby player from Albury was described in an obituary as an amazing man who everyone loved.

South Canterbury Rugby said in a previous social media post Tairua was lost far too early.

"Far more than a promising young rugby player, we remember a great young man."

A Givealittle page set up on December 22 to support his family had raised $30,000 by the time it closed.

The page creator Kirsten Mathias said: "My favourite human lost her oldest son, Cale, as the result of a car accident.

"I've set up this page to support Marissa, Carl (Rangi), Luke, Hayley & Giselle with some of the unexpected costs they now face."

A 2023 post on a Facebook page affiliated with Timaru Boys' High School congratulated Tairua for making it into the Crusaders Knights Camp.