Arrest after world famous tree cut down

Police said they had arrested a 16-year old male in connection with the felling of the statuesque sycamore in northern England, which is set in a natural dip in the otherwise treeless, sweeping landscape alongside Hadrian's Wall.
It was also known as the 'Robin Hood Tree' after featuring in the 1991 film "Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves".
Photographs showed the tree, estimated to be hundreds of years old and voted "English Tree of the Year" in 2016, lying on its side across the wall next to a freshly-cut stump.
"This is a world-renowned landmark and the events of today have caused significant shock, sadness and anger throughout the local community and beyond," said Superintendent Kevin Waring, of Northumbria Police.
The National Trust, who look after the site alongside Northumberland National Park, said it was "shocked and desperately saddened", while local lawmaker Guy Opperman said everyone was "bereft".
"This is criminal damage and an attack on one of the nation's most famous trees," Opperman said on social media.