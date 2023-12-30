Goalkeep, Glastonbury founder among honoured

Glastonbury music festival founder Michael Eavis received a knighthood. Photo: Getty Images

England women's goalkeeper Mary Earps, Glastonbury music festival founder Michael Eavis and author Jilly Cooper have been recognised by Britain in King Charles III's New Year honours list.

They were among more than 1200 people who were honoured for community services and services to the fields of health, sport and the arts, the government said.

Eavis, who started Glastonbury festival in 1970 on his farm in southwest England, was knighted in recognition for his services to music and charity.

Felicity Dahl becomes a Dame in Britain's New Year Honours. Photo: Getty Images

Felicity Dahl, who set up a children's charity in memory of her late husband and author Roald Dahy in 1991, was also made a Dame.

Earps, 30, who helped England to the World Cup final earlier this year in Australia and was named the best keeper at the tournament, received an MBE, or Member of the Order of the British Empire.

Goalkeeper Mary Earps of England at the FIFA Women's World Cup earlier this year. Photo: Getty Images

The New Year's honours, which have been awarded since Queen Victoria's reign in the 19th century, aim to recognise not just well-known figures but people who have contributed to national life through often unsung work over many years.

Sarah Graham, who runs a community group hosting Ukrainian refugees in southern England, was awarded an MBE, while nine-year-old Tony Hudgell was awarded a BEM, or British Empire Medal, for services to the prevention of child abuse.

Pop singer Leona Lewis was given an OBE, or Officer of the Order of the British Empire, for contribution to music and philanthropic work, and singer Dame Shirley Bassey was made a member of the Order of the Companion of Honour.

British-born national security expert Fiona Hill, who as a former adviser to then-US President Donald Trump testified in his impeachment inquiry in 2019, was appointed a Companion of the Order of St Michael and St George (CMG) for "exceptional and sustained career contributions".