Chinese warships move closer to Australia, trans-Tasman flights diverted

China's navy frigate Hengyang off the coast of NSW. Photo: Australian Defence Force

A Virgin Australia pilot alerted authorities about a live-fire drill by Chinese naval ships last week in the Tasman Sea that forced 49 flights to change their paths, Australia's air traffic control agency head told a parliamentary committee.

The three Chinese navy ships in the Tasman Sea have moved slightly closer to Australia.

The ships have been sailing in international waters off Australia's east coast and conducting live firing exercises, causing trans-Tasman flights to divert.

An Emirates flight from Sydney to Christchurch was directly warned by the Chinese military to avoid the airspace on Friday morning, before Chinese vessels were believed to have conducted live fire exercises.

The fleet consists of the Jiangkai-class frigate Hengyang, the Renhai-class cruiser Zunyi and the Fuchi-class replenishment vessel Weishanhu.

Australian aviation officials have revealed they first learnt of a potential Chinese "live fire" military exercise in the Tasman Sea last week after a Virgin Airlines pilot relayed warnings he had picked up mid-flight via an emergency radio frequency, ABC reports.

On Monday, the Defence Force said the ships were sitting 280 nautical miles east of Tasmania.

It now says they are 218 nautical miles east of Tasmania.

The Defence Force is working with its Australian counterpart to monitor the ships.

Defence Minister Judith Collins on Monday said the warships presence in the Tasman Sea was "unusual" but nothing Kiwis need to be worried about.

New Zealand did sometimes send ships through the contested Taiwan Strait, between rivals Taiwan and China - but Collins said they never carried out live-fire exercises.

Collins said the advice she had received was that none of the Chinese vessels were nuclear-powered, but "the weapons they have are extremely capable".

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon said China did not inform New Zealand before carrying out a live-fire drill on Friday.

In a statement on Sunday, China's Ministry of National Defence spokesperson Wu Qian accused Australia of "deliberately hyping up" the live-fire exercises.

Qian said China had given notice in advance, complied with international law, and did not affect aviation safety.

Foreign Minister Winston Peters is due to arrive in Beijing for a 48-hour visit and is expected to raise the issue during talks with China Foreign Minister Wang Yi.