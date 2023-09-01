Injured boy abandoned, dog tasered, man carted from crash scene in trolley

A seriously injured 12-year-old has been allegedly abandoned at a fiery car crash scene by two men, one of whom was carted away from the site in a shopping trolley.

Police said they were later forced to use a stun gun on a dog as they tried to help paramedics treat the injured trolley traveller as the incident evolved in Sydney's western suburbs.

The Thursday night incident in Cranebrook began after a stolen car smashed into a tree and burst into flames shortly before 7.30pm.

The boy, suffering a broken leg and hip injuries, and two men were helped out of the wreck by passers-by.

Before emergency services arrived, one of the men walked from the crash scene while another was taken from the scene by two men using a shopping trolley.

Paramedics were called to a nearby home soon afterwards for that injured man.

They sought police help to force entry to the property to treat the distressed man, sparking a confrontation with two other men inside.

Those men, aged 40 and 55, were sprayed with capsicum spray and police stunned a dog with a Taser.

The injured man was later found and taken to Westmead Hospital for treatment on a broken leg and head lacerations.

He has also undergone mandatory testing.

The men aged 40 and 55 were arrested and charged with hindering police.

Both the boy and the other man are in a serious but stable condition.

The dog was uninjured and left in the care of a neighbour, police said.