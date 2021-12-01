Kiwi mum allegedly killed by ex on Gold Coast

A man has been charged with murdering his former partner - a New Zealand woman - who died after he allegedly assaulted her at her Gold Coast apartment.

Reo Te Whetu Marama Marsh (34) was initially charged with grievous bodily harm and strangulation after 25-year-old mother Mary Benedito was found unresponsive at a Southport apartment on Saturday afternoon.

Police issued an amber alert when they realised her 11-month-old son was missing from the home.

Officers later tracked down the boy, who was unharmed, seven hours later about midnight.

Marsh was arrested in Oxley about 12.30am on Sunday and charged over the assault.

He appeared in court on Monday charged with one count of grievous bodily harm and one of strangulation, and was remanded in custody.

However, Ms Benedito has since died while being treated in intensive care at the Gold Coast University Hospital.

Police upgraded Marsh's charge to murder on Tuesday morning.

The 34-year-old didn't appear in Richlands Magistrates Court when the murder charge was mentioned on Tuesday.

He was remanded in custody with the matter due to be mentioned in Southport Magistrates Court on January 31.

DOMESTIC VIOLENCE - DO YOU NEED HELP?

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you're in danger now:

• Phone the police on 111 or ask neighbours or friends to ring for you.

• Run outside and head for where there are other people.

• Scream for help so that your neighbours can hear you.

• Take the children with you.

• Don't stop to get anything else.

• If you are being abused, remember it's not your fault. Violence is never okay

Where to go for help or more information:

• Women's Refuge: Free national crisis line operates 24/7 - 0800 refuge or 0800 733 843

• Shine, free national helpline 9am- 11pm every day - 0508 744 633

• It's Not Ok: Information line 0800 456 450

• Shakti: Providing specialist cultural services for African, Asian and middle eastern women and their children. Crisis line 24/7 0800 742 584

• Ministry of Justice:

• National Network of Stopping Violence:

• White Ribbon: Aiming to eliminate men's violence towards women, focusing this year on sexual violence and the issue of consent.