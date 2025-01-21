Man accused of setting NZ woman on fire charged with attempted murder

The family and friends of a New Zealand woman allegedly set on fire by a man accused of trying to murder her in Australia say they have been left numb and traumatised.

Destiny Otton-Rakuraku, a 34-year-old support worker and mother-of-two, originally from Auckland, remains in hospital with serious injuries after the alleged attack on Saturday morning at her home in Kingston - about 26km south of Brisbane.

"I'm devastated... just numbness" Ms Otton-Rakuraku's mother Alison told Seven News.

"She's strong. We'll be strong for our girl."

Renata Edward Manning, 36, has been accused of attempting to murder Ms Otton-Rakuraku as well as assaulting another female victim.

Supporters of Ms Otton-Rakuraku packed a small suburban courtroom on Monday for Manning's first scheduled appearance.

Manning was arrested at Kingston on Saturday and charged with eight offences against two women, including the attempted murder of Ms Otton-Rakuraku.

Manning has been accused of producing a lighter and setting her on fire.

He was not required to appear in person or via videolink in Beenleigh Magistrates Court today for the first mention of his charges.

Police allege the pair were involved in an altercation about 7.45am on Saturday before Manning used the lighter on Ms Otton-Rakuraku.

She was treated by paramedics at the scene and taken to the Royal Brisbane and Women's Hospital in a serious condition.

Court documents show Manning was also charged with assaulting and causing bodily harm to another woman on January 15 and assaulting her again on Saturday.

Defence solicitor Jacilynn Young in court on Monday did not make an application for bail.

"I'm seeking an adjournment of perhaps five weeks for a legal aid application to be lodged and considered."

Ms Young also applied for prosecutors to provide the defence with a brief of evidence within five weeks.

Magistrate Tracy Mossop adjourned the matter to March 12 and remanded Manning in custody.

Ms Otton-Rakuraku's friends and supporters declined to comment as they left court.

An online fundraiser for Ms Otton-Rakuraku's medical bills and recovery had nearly $A28,000 ($NZ31,000) pledged during its first 24 hours of accepting donations.

The family friend who set up the fundraiser said Ms Otton-Rakuraku was "a natural giving heart" who was facing a living nightmare.

"As a mother she is doing everything she can to stay strong for her family during this incredibly difficult journey."