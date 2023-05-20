No tsunami threat to NZ after Pacific quakes

Image: USGS

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) says there is no tsunami threat from the second large earthquake in two days in an area just off the Loyalty Islands.

The 7.1 magnitude earthquake was felt shortly before 2pm and was at a depth of 45 kilometres. A second 6.5 earthquake was recorded 18 minutes later.

After evaluating the risk, NEMA said there was no tsunami threat to New Zealand.

NEMA spokesperson Anthony Frith said today's quake was significantly smaller than yesterday's 7.7 quake, which saw a tsunami warning issued for in New Caledonia, Fiji and Vanuatu yesterday.