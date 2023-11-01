NZ crews to help with Aussie bushfires

Victorian reinforcements will provide welcome relief for fatigued firefighting crews battling scores of ferocious blazes burning across Queensland.

New Zealand firefighters are also expected in the state in the coming days.

Western Downs Mayor Paul McVeigh said it was timely support for crews fighting a deadly blaze at Tara west of Brisbane that has destroyed more Queensland houses than the 2019 Black Summer disaster.

However, he expected the interstate firefighters to also help the Southern Downs border towns where fires are forcing people to flee their homes.

People at Dalveen, The Glen, Silverwood and Cherry Gully were told to leave immediately on Wednesday.

Residents are on high alert after Queensland and New South Wales firefighters joined forces to save the border town of Wallangarra late on Tuesday where four homes were destroyed.

There are about 80 fires burning across Queensland on Wednesday.

A blaze that has flared in far north Queensland has also prompted a "leave immediately" warning for people at Watsonville near Cairns.

Overall there have been 900 fires across the state in the past fortnight.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said 83 firefighters were arriving from Victoria, with 42 support aircraft now available.

Many were expected to bolster crews at the Tara fire which is still threatening homes after claiming one life and burning more than 20,000 hectares in the past week.

"It will go on record as having burnt the most number of homes across Queensland in any one fire - it is a real tragedy," Mr McVeigh told AAP.

To date it has destroyed 53 homes, four more than the Black Summer fires claimed across Queensland.

"It's good to have support because fatigue is really starting to set in for a lot of people here," Mr McVeigh said.

"But with the fires burning in the Southern Downs area they (Victorian firefighters) might get dispersed.

"We have been going through an ordeal here but certainly I understand - the Southern Downs have to stand up and fight those fires."

Mr McVeigh marvelled at how crews scrambled to help save Wallangarra on Tuesday.

"Waterbombers that were aiding the fire here took off in a big hurry," he said.

"I spoke to the mayor over there - the fire was in town.

"It was absolutely critical that fire defences went there."

About 50 Wallangarra residents evacuated across the border to the NSW town of Tenterfield but are expected to return on Wednesday.

"My heart goes out to those people who have lost their properties. But we didn't lose any people - that's our primary concern," Southern Downs Mayor Vic Pennisi told ABC TV.

About 1000 firefighters battled blazes across the state on Tuesday alone.

"Although the loss of property in these fires is significant, 387 homes have been saved," the premier said on Wednesday.

Almost 300 people were forced to flee the Tara fire with about 60 still at evacuation centres.

Caravans are due to arrive in the coming days with temporary accommodation constructed over the next two months for those who have lost their homes on the Western Downs.

Mr McVeigh said the Tara fire has not been contained, with residents in surrounding areas told it is still not safe to return.

A cool change is expected but firefighters have been told it may be days before they get a reprieve, with forecast storms threatening more blazes from lightning strikes.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expects 42,000 claims to be made by Queenslanders for federal government funding available through the disaster recovery payment and allowance.