Royal aide resigns: PM says racism must be confronted

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak says the country has made progress in tackling racism but that it was "never done" and must still be confronted, following a controversy involving Prince William's godmother.

A member of the British royal family's household left her role on Wednesday after making "unacceptable and deeply regrettable" comments about race and nationality to a woman at a grand reception at Buckingham Palace, a spokesperson confirmed.

Lady Susan Hussey. Photo: Getty Images

Ngozi Fulani, who was born in Britain and works for a domestic abuse support group, wrote on Twitter that the royal aide had repeatedly asked her: "What part of Africa are you from?" when she attended an event hosted by King Charles's wife Camilla, the Queen Consort, on Tuesday.

British media identified the royal aide as Lady Susan Hussey, the 83-year-old godmother of King Charles's son and heir Prince William.

Speaking to Sky News, Sunak on Thursday declined to comment on the incident directly but said he had experienced racism growing up in Britain.

"The racism I experienced as a kid and a young person I don't think would happen today because our country's made incredible progress in tackling racism.

"But the job is never done and that's why whenever we see it we must confront it and it's right that we continually learn the lessons and move to a better future."

In a statement, a spokesperson for the Palace said: "We take this incident extremely seriously and have investigated immediately to establish the full details. In this instance, unacceptable and deeply regrettable comments have been made."

The exchange with Fulani had occurred at a 'Violence Against Women And Girls’ reception at the Palace, where guests included Ukraine's first lady Olena Zelenska, Belgium's Queen Mathilde and Jordan's Queen Rania.

In her account posted on Twitter, Fulani, who works for Sistah Space - a group which provides support for women of African and Caribbean heritage who have been affected by abuse - said about 10 minutes after she arrived, the aide approached her and moved her hair to view her name badge.

After being asked a number of times what part of Africa she was from, Fulani said she replied: "I am born here and am British."

The aide responded: "No, but where do you really come from, where do your people come from?"

Last year, a senior royal source said Buckingham Palace had not done enough on diversity, although it has been endeavouring to boost the number of staff from ethnic minorities.

"We have reached out to Ngozi Fulani on this matter, and are inviting her to discuss all elements of her experience in person if she wishes," the Palace spokesperson said.

"All members of the Household are being reminded of the diversity and inclusivity policies which they are required to uphold at all times."

William and his wife Catherine, the Prince and Princess of Wales, are on a tour of the United States.

A spokesperson said the William was really disappointed to hear about the incident.

"Obviously, I wasn’t there, but racism has no place in our society," the spokesperson said. "The comments were unacceptable, and it is right that the individual has stepped aside with immediate effect."

The incident is the latest to embroil the royal family in allegations of racism, after Charles's younger son Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, made accusations in an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March 2021.