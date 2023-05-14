Search continues for surfer following shark attack in South Australia

Wikipedia file

Police and emergency services are scouring beaches on South Australia's Eyre Peninsula today in the search for a "well-known" local surfer believed to have been killed in a shark attack.

Local teacher Simon Baccanello, 46, was surfing at Walkers Rocks beach near Elliston on Saturday morning when he was attacked an estimated 30 to 50 metres offshore.

SA Police Superintendent Paul Bahr said crews would today focus on a land search of the area, which is about 650 kilometres from Adelaide.

"Our searches continue today, we have SES [State Emergency Service] and CFS [Country Fire Service] volunteers assisting with the search in the beach around the Walkers Rocks area," he said.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Baccanello's family requested privacy "as they process this tragic loss".

"The family are grateful for the support of the Elliston community, family and friends," the statement read.

Superintendent Bahr said it was a "very tragic day yesterday" for the "tight-knit" community, and said the family were provided with an update late last night.

"As you can understand they are clearly going to be very, very distressed, as are a lot of people who were present in the water at the same time," he said.

"It was, from what I understand, quite a horrendous incident and something that I'm sure will resonate across a number of communities for a long time."

Superintendent Bahr said it was understood that "up to a dozen or so surfers" were in the water when the incident occurred.

"He was at the back of the group who were surfing when the attack occurred," he said.

Superintendent Bahr thanked SES and CFS volunteers for their "tireless" efforts as they conduct the second search operation in the region in the past week.

On Sunday morning, police announced a Queensland woman who went missing in the Eyre Peninsula town of Streaky Bay a week ago had been found.

"Many of the same searchers involved yesterday have been involved in the search at Streaky Bay over the last seven days," Superintendent Bahr said.

Superintendent Bahr said their work was "much appreciated" by police and the wider community.

"The one thing that stands out is their commitment, their enthusiasm, their desire to really help out," he said.