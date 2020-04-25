Saturday, 25 April 2020

Bar owner shaping up to re-open

    1. Star News
    2. Life in a Bubble

    Dave McLachlan
    Dave McLachlan
    This well known Christchurch bar owner appears to have been making the most of his time in lockdown. But he is vowing to be back to his fine self when the Government lets bars and cafes re-open.

    Dave McLachlan, who owns the Rose and Thistle in Papanui, has kept the humour going in his neighbourhood during the Covid crisis, joining other residents for regular catch ups, all at a safe distance he assures.

    But the affable McLachlan said now there is light showing at the end of the tunnel it's time to get the fitness and physique back in time for the re-opening of the Rose and Thistle, which bar, restaurant and cafe owners throughout New Zealand are hoping will come with alert level 2. That could be next month.

    You will be able to follow McLachlan's transformation back to his old self on starnews.co.nz and The Rose and Thistle Facebook page.   

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

     

    life_in_bubble_banner2.jpg