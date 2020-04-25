Bar owner shaping up to re-open

Dave McLachlan

This well known Christchurch bar owner appears to have been making the most of his time in lockdown. But he is vowing to be back to his fine self when the Government lets bars and cafes re-open.

Dave McLachlan, who owns the Rose and Thistle in Papanui, has kept the humour going in his neighbourhood during the Covid crisis, joining other residents for regular catch ups, all at a safe distance he assures.

But the affable McLachlan said now there is light showing at the end of the tunnel it's time to get the fitness and physique back in time for the re-opening of the Rose and Thistle, which bar, restaurant and cafe owners throughout New Zealand are hoping will come with alert level 2. That could be next month.

