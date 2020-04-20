The noisy caveman

I’m a noise polluter and a caveman, or so I have been told.

That’s the message from the better half whom I have survived quite well with during the long weeks in lockdown. I wasn’t too sure we’d get through cooped up for so long.

I’m called a noise polluter because I apparently talk too loud, particularly when I am on the phone. Given I am working from home I'm on the phone a lot.

A sharp “keep your voice down” has been fairly regular.

And a caveman?

I suppose in years gone by I’ve been a bit primitive at times, nothing unusual in that for a young fella but those days are long gone.

I’m a caveman because I’ve only had the razor out a couple of times over the past month, and I’ve got a bit furry.

I thought the furry, prickly look might not have been an issue inside the bubble, but I was wrong.

"When are you going to have a shave?". "Tomorrow" The following day: "When are you going to have a shave?". "Tomorrow". You get the the jist.

But maybe it’s just that look on me.

So I experimented.

“I hear Chalkie has grown a couple of big mutton chops during the lockdown,” I ventured.

“That would look interesting,” came the reply.

“And I also hear Big Denis is now sporting a goaty beard,” I said.

“That might suit him,” she laughed.

Pushing it, I added “And Macca’s gone the ZZ Top way.” “What’s a ZZ Top?,” she asked.

“Doesn’t matter,” I murmured.

The the coup de grace.

We were out walking and approaching us was a figure I thought I knew, but there wasn’t something not quite the same.

As he got closer, I realised it was Bevan, who was sporting a lockdown beard.

“I didn’t recognise ya,” I laughed as we got closer.

We got talking and I introduced him to the better half.

“He seems a nice guy,” my better half later said.

“Yeah, he’s a really good guy," I replied, adding quietly: “He looks like a bit of a caveman." though.”

No response.

I'll remember to be a bit louder next time.