Monday, 20 April 2020

The noisy caveman

    By Barry Clarke
    1. Star News
    2. Life in a Bubble

    Message in a bubble is a regular lockdown journey with Star Media editor in chief Barry Clarke.

    I’m a noise polluter and a caveman, or so I have been told.

    That’s the message from the better half whom I have survived quite well with during the long weeks in lockdown. I wasn’t too sure we’d get through cooped up for so long.

    I’m called a noise polluter because I apparently talk too loud, particularly when I am on the phone. Given I am working from home I'm on the phone a lot.

    A sharp “keep your voice down” has been fairly regular.

    And a caveman?

    I suppose in years gone by I’ve been a bit primitive at times, nothing unusual in that for a young fella but those days are long gone.

    I’m a caveman because I’ve only had the razor out a couple of times over the past month, and I’ve got a bit furry.

    I thought the furry, prickly look might not have been an issue inside the bubble, but I was wrong.

    "When are you going to have a shave?". "Tomorrow" The following day: "When are you going to have a shave?". "Tomorrow". You get the the jist.

    But maybe it’s just that look on me.

    So I experimented.

    “I hear Chalkie has grown a couple of big mutton chops during the lockdown,” I ventured.

    “That would look interesting,” came the reply.

    “And I also hear Big Denis is now sporting a goaty beard,” I said.

    “That might suit him,” she laughed.

    Pushing it, I added “And Macca’s gone the ZZ Top way.” “What’s a ZZ Top?,” she asked.

    “Doesn’t matter,” I murmured.

    The the coup de grace.

    We were out walking and approaching us was a figure I thought I knew, but there wasn’t something not quite the same.

    As he got closer, I realised it was Bevan, who was sporting a lockdown beard.

    “I didn’t recognise ya,” I laughed as we got closer.

    We got talking and I introduced him to the better half.

    “He seems a nice guy,” my better half later said.

    “Yeah, he’s a really good guy," I replied, adding quietly: “He looks like a bit of a caveman." though.”

    No response.

    I'll remember to be a bit louder next time.

