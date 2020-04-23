A heartfelt thanks

Eighty four year-old Graeme Williamson sent StarNews this email with a lovely story of some kindness he received recently.

"I was wondering If you would be kind enough to print this in the hope the young lady and the other people in the Queue at Pak'nSave Wainoni on Monday 30th March about 10.30 am will see it.

I am 84 yrs old and have cancer, I live alone, my family all live overseas. I am a shy person and since the death of the last of my friends I keep to myself.

On Monday 30th March I went to get some groceries and it was raining heavily. As I approached the very long line a very nice young lady called me over, she was under the roof out of the rain.

She turned to all the others in the queue and said is it all right to squeeze this elderly gentleman in here. She said I would hope someone would do it for her grandad, they all said yes.

I was sort of shocked and never spoke to or thanked them all and especially this young lady. All i can say is her grandad has a wonderful grandaughter.

I am hoping you print this and these wonderful kind people see this and accept my heartfelt "thank you all".

I'm sorry I never thanked you at the time. At a time like this it is good to see the good side of people shine through. If any one knows this young lady please tell her "Thank you."

Love to you all,

Graeme."