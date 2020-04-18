Bubble life: Mayor finds her work-life balance

Mayor Lianne Dalziel and husband Rob Davidson have been using the lockdown as a chance to relax and reflect. Photo: Supplied

Life is a little more balanced in Christchurch Mayor Lianne Dalziel's bubble at home.

Although the lockdown has kept her busy working from home, the sudden absence of public engagements and community events has given her some time to relax and reflect during these uncertain times.

The days so far have usually consisted of many Zoom meetings and work for the city council, but the extra time has given her and husband Rob Davidson a chance to have some downtime.

"We've both been working very hard, but having this downtime means I've got a lot more time to think," she said.

Many have been using the lockdown period to try something new. She had not yet had the chance to try something new herself, but said it was a good opportunity to catch up on popular Netflix shows - a rare occurrence in normal circumstances.

"Apart from catching up on the news and the Covid-19 updates here and around the world, we've been watching a lot of Netflix and YouTube, it's been a bit of escapism," she said.

"There's some good stuff on there - we even binge-watched an entire series last week."

Working from home and sharing a small apartment with her husband has been managing well so far she said, but it got interesting when it came to answering calls at the same time.

Having previously lived in the suburbs, the pair moved to the central city a few months ago. Although it was strange not seeing many cars or people out and about, she was grateful that her bubble was so close to the places she loved.

"There couldn't be a better place for a bubble. But as long as you've got proximity to a place that you love and essential services then I think your bubble is going to be a pretty happy one," she said.

"I'm very lucky to be where I am and I'm grateful to live so close to Hagley Park."

As the city soldiered on through the third week of alert level 4, the mayor was proud of how Cantabrians have stepped up.

"It's not easy to maintain physical distance with others, it's not in our nature to do so," she said.

"Apart from the one or two idiots as described by the prime minister, I'm proud of how respectful people have been in maintaining that distance and showing so much kindness to others who need it.

"There are also people experiencing difficult times at the moment. My heart goes out to all - especially to those who live alone, and family members of people who've died during Covid-19."