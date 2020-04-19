Bubble life: March 15 survivor writing second book

Farid Ahmed. Photo: Supplied

Mosque shooting survivor Farid Ahmed is using the extra time on his hands during the lockdown period to write a second book.

Mr Ahmed lost his wife Husna to the March 15 shootings and released a book about her earlier this year.

She was killed as she ran back to Al Noor Mosque to find her husband after helping guide women and children to safety.

Husna's Story - my wife, the Christchurch massacre and my journey to forgiveness, follows the mother-of-one's life from birth to death.

However, Mr Ahmed, who is in lockdown with his daughter and niece, is remaining tight-lipped about his second book which he is spending up to seven hours a day working on.

"At the moment I would like to keep that private," he said.

In spite of 2020 being a difficult year for Mr Ahmed, with the anniversary of the mosque shootings and death of his wife, the gunman behind the attacks changing his plea to guilty and now the Covid-19 outbreak and subsequent lockdown, he is still smiling.

"I look at the positive things. Two things I always think, things could always be worse and the sun is still shining. For example, when I think of my wife, I think about her all the time, I believe she is in a good hands because she did not do anything wrong because she worshipped in a peaceful way. I try to look at the positive stuff and that keeps me smiling."

However, he said between smiles there were occasional tears when working through his second book.

"I am crying and smiling as I write, I am a very emotional person but I am really enjoying myself."

Mr Ahmed made international headlines after he professed his love for the gunman responsible for killing his wife.

"I don't hate him, I love him," he told reporters only days after the shooting.

He explained to Star News that it was impossible for him to hate anyone.

“A rose has a beautiful aroma, if you break it, it still has a beautiful aroma, if you cut it into small pieces it still has a beautiful aroma.

"Similarly, if you break my heart and inflict something harsh on me, it still loves - anger and frustration, there is no room for that.”