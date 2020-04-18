Bubble life: Finding the right Tactix for living in lockdown

Tactix coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek on a walk with husband Mike, sons Zac and Sam, and dog Charlee. Photo: Supplied.

Tactix netball coach Marianne Delaney-Hoshek has not slowed down just because she has had to live life in a bubble.

She and husband Mike, and their two boys Sam and Zac, have got through the coronavirus lockdown together along with dog, Charlee.

“My two boys and my husband will all have their birthdays during this so it has made things interesting.

“For one of my sons, his birthday was with mum’s version of McDonalds,” she said.

“Pancakes for breakfast, chicken nuggets and chips for lunch and cheeseburgers for dinner.

“The boys then built a hut and slept in it overnight so it worked out.”

She said her boys had responded well to the restrictions

“My kids have gone into it well. After two weeks things got a bit feral for a day but in general they’ve adapted well and stayed positive.”

She said they have tried to do a jog together each morning while incorporating F45 training - a high intensity group workout, although she said motivation did drop during the colder days.

Just to complicate things, the family has just moved houses and the sale of their previous house fell through the week of the lockdown.

“My husband has been working at the other house and we’ve been going back and forth and jogging and doing a time trial each day.

“The exercise part is huge because you need that fresh air and we are lucky to have it as an option.

“Even just yelling out a ‘hello’ to someone from afar just makes me feel more normal.

“It will be the extroverts who will be finding it the hardest I’m sure.”

Delaney-Hoshek said she was trying to keep in contact with all of her squad as often as possible but also said the training required self-discipline.

“We have players in bubbles of three, bubbles of one and people living all over the place.

“It’s important to connect with each of them and cater to their needs based on the equipment they have,” she said.

“The wall has become a great friend for many of the girls to help them with their passing.”

She said it was important to keep things in moderation.

“You don’t want to go too over the top because we have players who work part-time and have picked up extra hours.

“When the competition does start, I imagine it’ll be very fast-paced with short turnarounds between games.”

Delaney-Hoshek said her previous career as a physical education teacher had prepared her well to handle the rapidly evolving situation.

“You always are learning to front-foot things and deal with different scenarios.

“There are always positives in everything and I guess spending time with our kids has been a real highlight and I’ve found I’ve caught up with different friends on Zoom over a glass of wine which wasn’t happening before the lockdown.”

She said she felt it was important for sport to return as soon as it was possible.

“The best thing we can do as a team is put our best foot forward as a team and take charge of the competition and inspire and entertain people throughout this whole thing.”

"It's not easy to maintain physical distance with others, it's not in our nature to do so," she said.

"Apart from the one or two idiots as described by the prime minister, I'm proud of how respectful people have been in maintaining that distance and showing so much kindness to others who need it.

"There are also people experiencing difficult times at the moment. My heart goes out to all - especially to those who live alone, and family members of people who've died during Covid-19."