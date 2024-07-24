Award-winning country artist to perform in Addington

Award-winning New Zealand country artist Donna Dean is set to perform in Christchurch on Saturday, August 10.

Award-winning New Zealand musician Donna Dean. Photo: Supplied

The multiple APRA and Tui award-winner, who has been described as a "songwriter’s songwriter", "with a velvet voice and something to say" has recorded and performed with the likes of Willie Nelson, Kasey Chambers, Jimmy Webb, Paul Kelly and Don McLean.

A press release from promoters said her new album Kisses & Other Things features instrumental work by experienced Dunedin bassist John Dodd, and Dunedin multi-instrumentalist John Egenes - who also produced the recordings.

In addition to being Donna Dean’s touring band, Dodd and Egenes also drive the bus, act as roadies, and serve as the opening act.

Egenes said: "If they don't rush us, we work cheaper."

Dodd added: "When you come to see a Donna Dean show, you don’t have to pay extra to see Dodd & Egenes — Professional Musicians."

The duo serve up their own brand of home-grown original tunes, along with the occasional cowboy poem, a few tall tales, and "some outright lies".

As part of their 2024 South Island tour, Butterflies & Bees, celebrating the release of the Kisses & Other Things album, Donna Dean, and Dodd & Egenes Professional Musicians, will perform at St Mary’s Church, Christchurch, on Saturday, August 10. Tickets are available through Humanitix.com.