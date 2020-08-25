Tuesday, 25 August 2020

Commemorative flight marks 100 years since Cook Strait crossing

    1. Star News
    2. Lifestyle

    A Fox Moth will depart Christchurch Airport today. Photo: ODT
    A Fox Moth will depart Christchurch Airport today. Photo: ODT
    Today marks 100 years since World War I veteran Captain Euan Dickson completed the first flight across the Cook Strait, with bonfires lit in provincial towns to guide his way.

    The flight in 1920 from Christchurch to Trentham in Wellington was carrying the first air mail between the South and North Islands.

    A Fox Moth, with a RNZAF NH90 flying chaperone, will depart Christchurch Airport today, flying past the Air Force Museum of New Zealand at Wigram.

    It will then fly over Kaikoura, Omaka, and then across the Cook Strait and land at Trentham Racecourse in Upper Hutt this afternoon.

    RNZ

     

    suv-updated-banner.jpg

    Local trusted journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Star Media journalists and photographers continue to report local stories that matter everyday - yours.

    For more than 152 years our journalists have provided Cantabrians with local news that can be trusted. It’s more important now than ever to keep Cantabrians connected.

    As our advertising has fallen during the pandemic, support from you our reader is crucial.

    You can help us continue to provide local news you can trust simply by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter