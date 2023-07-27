Gibbston winery apparently let go to ruin

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Fury is fermenting among Queenstown’s Gibbston vineyard owners and viticulturists who claim an Auckland rich-lister’s inaction could undermine the local wine industry.
Gary Crabbe, a viticulturist in the area since 1999, alleges the former Anthem vineyard — renamed Drystone — has been "abandoned" by property developer owner Tim Edney.
As a result, airborne powdery mildew has already taken hold of the vines planted across the more than 50ha vineyard.