Gibbston winery apparently let go to ruin

Fury is fermenting among Queenstown’s Gibbston vineyard owners and viticulturists who claim an Auckland rich-lister’s inaction could undermine the local wine industry.

Gary Crabbe, a viticulturist in the area since 1999, alleges the former Anthem vineyard — renamed Drystone — has been "abandoned" by property developer owner Tim Edney.

As a result, airborne powdery mildew has already taken hold of the vines planted across the more than 50ha vineyard.