Jazz and blues back in Oamaru's Victorian precinct

Crowds throng into Harbour St in Oamaru during a previous jazz and blues festival. PHOTO: SUPPLIED

Oamaru's Victorian precinct is the backdrop for an eagerly awaited event at Otago Anniversary weekend.

The Harbour Street Jazz and Blues Festival is back after being cancelled for the past two years because of Covid-19.

The organising committee has spent countless hours securing a line-up of renowned musicians. More than 40 acts are taking part, providing what the committee described as "an intoxicating blend of jazz, swing, soul, rhythm and blues, big band sounds, and acappella from festival mainstays and many new performers".

Although a lot of action is centred around Harbour St, the committee has spread it further afield this year. Dr Blue is playing at the NorthStar Motel Restaurant and Bar, the Ellesmere Big Band will take the stage at the Oamaru Club, and a new local band 3 Hats will perform at Rockvale Gardens in Weston.

A lot of the weekend’s entertainment is free of charge.

The festival opens at the Brydone Hotel at 5.30pm on Friday, March 17. After a welcome mihi whakatau, Stevie Rice gets the party started.

Then the Grand Opening, still at the Brydone, features Dunedin five-piece band Skin & Bone. Tickets, available at Rose’s General Store in Tyne St and at the Oamaru Farmers’ Market, include nibbles and a free drink.

Other acts are playing at the Grainstore, Craftwork, Cucina, Del Mar, Victoria Lounge, Catto Building, Criterion and Oamaru Club on the Friday night.

Saturday dawns with The Bedfords in the Harbour St marquee, then most of Oamaru’s cafes are hosting live music from 10.30am.

Every venue is involved again into the night, and the Oamaru Opera House is also adding to the action — Auckland singer-guitarist Tom Rodwell will entertain in a cabaret-style setting. Tickets to the latter are available online at oamaruopera

house.co.nz.

The festival continues throughout the Sunday, culminating in the Grand Finale at the Loan and Merc. The $90 ticket, available from Rose’s General Store, encompasses dinner and "The Soul Salute to Van Morrison" by Adam Hattaway.

Workshops and a talent showcase encourage festival-goers to participate, and buskers will be seen about town all weekend.

By: Staff reporter