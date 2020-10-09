Peek-a-pooch: Owner creates genius dog-sized holes in fence for pets to see out

The video shows two cute labradors poking their noses out of a fence (pictured) as their owner arrives home. Photo: TikTok / liltroubless

A pet owner has come up with an ingenious idea so her dogs can watch people walk by and greet her when she arrives home.

Australian Tik Tok user liltroubless took to social media showing she had cut special holes in the fence so her two labradors can enjoy the sights while remaining safe in their own home.

The cute video posted online shows her two pets rushing to the front fence as she arrives home, poking their noses through the custom-made holes.

Above the nose are two little holes so the dogs can see through the fence.

One of the dogs jumps up and pushes its nose through the bottom hole with his eyes peeping through the top two gaps.

Moments later, the second labrador joins him staring out on to the street.

"Mommy is home," the charming video is captioned.

It might be a simple idea but the woman's cute idea has more than 2 million likes on TikTok.

Thousands of people commented praising the idea, with many saying the peepholes have inspired them to do something for their own pets.

"That's kind of creepy but adorable at the same time," one comment reads.

"Smartest thing ever. You can see but you can't bark."

"Imagine you have a bad day then go home to that," another post says.

"Oh my God, this is so cute."